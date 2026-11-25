This year, Bethel’s Kuskokwim Consortium Library celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day with a focus on history. The library unveiled its recently completed YK Delta Historical Archive – nearly 75,000 pages of newspapers and documents that can be searched and read by anyone with an internet connection.

"To have all this digitized is just amazing," Bethel resident Beverly Hoffman said as she admired a poster on the wall of one of the newly digitized editions of the now-defunct The Tundra Drums newspaper.

"To live through all those changes, going from honey buckets and dip water, to flush toilets and running water, and washing machines and TV and radio," Hoffman said.

YK Delta Historical Archive A digitized page of The Tundra Drums from Jan. 24, 1980 shows the results of the first running of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.

Hoffman pointed to a front page fold from 1980, featuring the first-ever Kuskokwim 300 (K300) Sled Dog Race , in which she was a dog handler for husband John McDonald.

"John ran that first K300. He didn't finish, but to be a part of all that, and it's still here," Hoffman said.

The archive is mostly a catalog of the newspaper, purchased from KYUK in 1974 by the late Rosemary Porter, who claimed that it was at one point the largest weekly newspaper in the state.

Library director Theresa Quiner said digitizing The Tundra Drums was something she immediately prioritized when she took the job in 2015.

"But I didn't know how to do the project. I had no idea where to start," Quiner said.

Quiner said she began with sessions at conferences, then connected with the University of Alaska for legal help on the copyright permissions needed to make the paper freely available online. She also found funding to digitize roughly 50,000 pages of the paper contained on microfilm through the Alaska State Library.

Quiner said she then found out about Advantage Archives, a private company that also hosts archives for libraries in Petersburg and Seward. The company charges a one-time fee to build websites that can later be expanded.

"We can now add things to the collection as things come across our radar and as we have funding to do more digitization," Quiner said.

Valerie Rosqueta / KYUK Kuskokwim Consortium Library Director Theresa Quiner speaks at an event held on Indigenous Peoples' Day to unveil the new YK Delta Historical Archive at the Yupiit Picaryarait Cultural Center in Bethel on Oct. 12, 2026. At left is University of Alaska Fairbanks archivist Fawn Carter.

Quiner said the library is currently tracking down as many Bethel Regional High School yearbooks as it can find to be added to the archive.

One collection that has already been added to the archive is the papers of the late Diane Carpenter, who arrived in Bethel in the 1950s. Like Porter, Carpenter was a transplant to the region who had an outsized influence.

Carpenter was an educator, bush pilot, mother, community organizer, and social activist, among other things. She formed relationships with high-level officials and played a direct role in major changes in the region in education and infrastructure in the years following statehood. She also kept meticulous records, and brought all of it along with her in boxes to rural Alamos, Mexico, where she retired.

"She spent a lot of time trying to find a home for these," Quiner said.

Before Carpenter’s passing in 2025, Quiner traveled to Mexico alongside a team of volunteers with Bethel ties to organize and prepare the collection for archiving and shipment back to Alaska. Now, Carpenter’s documents are stored at the University of Alaska Fairbanks archives and available online.

"All of the correspondence that happened between elected officials and Diane and funding, that's like an example of the type of documents that are in this archive, and they've already become useful to researchers," Quiner said.

Quiner said Carpenter’s papers documenting her role as a founding member of the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative have already been used in writing a history of the cooperative commissioned by the governor’s office.

YK Delta Historical Archive A document from the archives of the late Diane Carpenter shows correspondence in the early days of the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative.

And Quiner said she has heard multiple accounts of people using the newly digitized The Tundra Drums collection to inform their research – referencing articles about the construction of Bethel’s current post office or the history of the local university campus.

Quiner said it’s also relevant to the news now — a New York Times reporter showed up at the library in September digging for historical information about United States Senator-elect Mary Peltola.

"I told him, unfortunately, if you came back in a week or two, this would be very very easy for you, but right now all we have for you is to flip through the paper copies," Quiner said.

Now, those worn, large volumes at the library, some with the pages torn out of them, can get a little rest.

Quiner said the YK Delta Historical Archive was well worth the years of effort and the roughly $20,000 that came from private and nonprofit donors. She said she thinks other libraries will also see the value in filling in the historical gaps through similar strategies.

"I think librarians in general just know that these are important historical access points for the community," Quiner said.

Beginning in January, KYUK will feature some of the best The Tundra Drums stories from over the years on our website as part of a project showcasing the paper’s legacy and continuing importance.

KYUK's Samantha Watson contributed reporting to this story.