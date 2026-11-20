State investigators have determined that two Bethel police officers were legally justified in their use of deadly force after they shot and killed a man at a Bethel home in June.

According to a review by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions, Bethel Police Sergeant Robert Saulters and Bethel Police Officer John Swope acted within the law when they shot 23-year-old Bethel resident Neil Japhet.

The officers were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on Schwalbe Street shortly after 1 a.m. on June 7. According to the state’s review and body cam footage obtained by KYUK, while Saulters knocked on the front door of the home, Swope spotted Japhet in an open window of a bedroom at the home.

Body cam footage from both officers shows Japhet straddle the window frame with a black long gun in his right hand. The officers repeatedly yell “drop it,” and Japhet is heard yelling “shoot me.”

Footage shows Japhet then holding the gun with both hands and pointing it in the officers’ general direction. Swope begins shooting at Japhet, and Saulters almost immediately also begins firing – more than a dozen shots in total.

Footage shows Japhet fall back into the room from the window he had been perched on. Inside the residence, the officers find Japhet unresponsive, but breathing, on the floor. The officers locate a black shotgun in the bedroom, and Saulters tells Swope that there is one round in the chamber. Japhet was later pronounced dead at the Bethel hospital.

Both officers told investigators with the Alaska Bureau of Investigations that they initially thought Japhet’s intention was to jump out of the window and attempt to flee the scene. Moments before the shooting, Japhet’s father had opened the door to meet officers.

Japhet’s father, the father’s girlfriend, and her 5-year-old son were all in the home at the time of the incident. But none were injured, according to an initial investigation by the Alaska Bureau of Investigations (ABI).

ABI investigated the shooting at the request of the Bethel Police Department. A subsequent independent review was completed by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions and shared with the Bethel Police Department on Aug. 3.