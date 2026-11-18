The City of Bethel could soon raise taxi fares in the city by several dollars per ride. The ordinance before the Bethel City Council would also raise fees paid by taxicab permit holders by more than 20% across the board.

If adopted as is, the ordinance would increase fares within the city to $7 per ride, and $6 for senior citizens. The airport, BIA Road, and Tundra Ridge fares would increase to $10, and $9 for senior citizens. Kasayulie Subdivision fares would increase to $14, and $13 for senior citizens. And airport to airport fares would roughly double to $10, and $9 for senior citizens.

A public hearing scheduled for Dec. 15 will be the second hearing on the ordinance since being introduced by the city’s Public Safety and Transportation Commission in late October.

At an initial hearing held on Nov. 10, just two people spoke. Orutsararmiut Native Council co-chair Henry Hunter said Bethel’s tribe is opposed to the fare change. He said residents are bearing high fuel costs of their own, and that many simply don’t have money to spare.

"I'm speaking on behalf of all the Elders here in Bethel. They normally use the city transportation bus, but they also used taxicabs here in Bethel. They're on a fixed income. Their social security does not rise until possibly the next year," Hunter said.

Councilmember Mark Springer moved to table the ordinance and offer the additional public hearing, hoping that it will encourage more public feedback.

In its upcoming Dec. 15 meeting, the council could vote to change fares, keep them the same, or amend the taxicab ordinance.

It would be the first fare change for taxis since 2018, when most fares for senior citizens were reduced by $1, and monthly taxicab permit fees were increased by roughly 10%. Before that, the city hadn’t changed its taxi fares since 2007.

Comment on the proposed changes in person at Bethel City Hall at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 during the council’s next meeting.

You can also submit written comments online at the city’s website. The deadline to submit comments is 24 hours before the meeting.