Two days before the election, Peltola maintains she's not trying to trick voters

Democrat Mary Peltola held a rally in her hometown of Bethel on Sunday (Nov. 1), two days ahead of the election in which she hopes to unseat U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Peltola told more than 100 of her supporters packed into the Bethel VFW hall that the finish line is close in the race that could decide which party controls the upper chamber of Congress.

"There's only two more days of these attack ads. I promise," Peltola said to laughter.

At Sunday’s rally, Peltola focused mostly on her campaign issues. She talked about soaring fuel prices, salmon crashes and Medicaid cuts. She also briefly addressed a New York Times story alleging she had ties to the recruitment of the other Dan Sullivan.

"In the spectrum of crazy things that you're accused of, I'm doing okay. But really, all of the accusations are a distraction from what really matters," Peltola said.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and U.S. Attorney for Alaska Michael Heyman have launched state and federal investigations to determine whether Peltola’s campaign participated in the recruitment of the second Sullivan to confuse voters.

Just hours before the event in Bethel, federal District Judge Sharon Gleason dismissed a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit that sought to delay or block election results if Sen. Sullivan loses.

Peltola told KYUK at the event that the allegations were brand new for her.

"I did not know about any of this until I read it a few days ago in the New York Times. I had no knowledge whatsoever, and I'm sure that I was kept out of it because they know I would never allow this," Peltola said.

The top federal prosecutor in Alaska said the Times article prompted a surge in law enforcement resources in Alaska.

Peltola said she can win on her merits and has no incentive to trick voters.

"I don't need any sham candidates on the ballot. That only hurts me," Peltola said. "They're accusing me of election interference while they're interfering in a free and fair election," Peltola told KYUK.

Peltola told supporters at the rally that the Alaska Native vote could decide the elections.

"This is a neck and neck race. I think one of the latest polls had me up by three, but that's the margin of error. It could be anybody's race," Peltola said.

Peltola's campaign plans to hold a rally in Fairbanks on Nov. 2 before heading to Anchorage on Election Day.