© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

ADN's Fat Bear Week 2022 Updates

Bear 32.jpg
L. Law
Bear 32 is a competitor in the bracket for Fat Bear Week 2022.

ADN's Fat Bear Week 2022 Updates

KDLG is featuring the Anchorage Daily News' daily updates on Katmai National Park & Preserve's 2022 Fat Bear week, written by Christy NaMee Eriksen.