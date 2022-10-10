ADN's Fat Bear Week 2022 Updates

-
These quarterfinals are not for the faint of fur! Entering the bracket today is none other than the mightiest mama bear 128 Grazer, and defending Fat Bear Week Champion, King Otis.
The plot thickens today as some of the biggest booties of Brooks Falls come out to play.
James Bond vs. a blond bombshell, and two tubby titans face off: A look at the first-day matchups of Fat Bear WeekGood day, Fat Bear America, and welcome to Fat Bear Week, Day 1! We have two mighty matches on today’s docket. Let’s jump (or waddle?) right in.
The bears of Alaska’s Katmai National Park have been busy all summer feasting on salmon and stocking up on nutrients for their winter hibernation, and they’ve got the fall bods to prove it.