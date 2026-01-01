2026 Alaska Voter Guide
Ballots for Alaska’s Nov. 3 general election are set, and we’ve put together this voter guide to help you learn about the candidates and compare their positions on various issues.
You’ll see fresh Q&As with the candidates who made the ballot in the three statewide races: U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor and lieutenant governor.
And for the state House and Senate races, we’ve carried forward the Q&As we did with those candidates ahead of the August primary election, but cleaned up the candidate lists to reflect who didn’t advance or has dropped out.