After California ballot measure failed, what's next for taxing the rich?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with tax law expert, author and professor Ray Madoff about why California’s one-time 5% tax on the net worth of billionaires went down to defeat this week, and what other ways Democrats in the next Congress might try to pass a wealth tax.

‘Madoff’s book is “The Second Estate: How the Tax Code Made an American Aristocracy.”

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