James Beard award-winning chef and Food Network personality Marcus Samuelsson goes 'Back to Green'

Host Indira Lakshmanan speaks with chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson about his new cookbook, “Back to Green,” where he explores a more plant-forward and global approach to food.

Book excerpt: ‘Back to Green’

By Marcus Samuelsson

Excerpted from “Back to Green: Rediscovering a World of Delicious, Healthy Eating” by Marcus Samuelsson with permission of Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © Marcus Samuelsson, 2026.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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