Bristol Bay Borough elections 2025: School board candidate Joyce Anderson

On the Bristol Bay Borough Ballot, voters will decide two contested assembly seats and two contested school board seats.

Joyce Anderson is running for a three-year seat on the Bristol Bay Borough School Board. She joined KDLG to discuss her interest in joining the school board and what she would like to focus on if elected.

**On election day, polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the King Salmon Village Council Building, Bristol Bay Borough Building Assembly Room in Naknek, and South Naknek Recreation Hall. Early absentee in-person voting is now open, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Borough Building in Naknek until October 6.**

Anderson: My name is Joyce Anderson. I am the office manager for Paug-Vik Incorporated Limited here in Naknek, and I am running for school board three-year term.

Sutherland: Do you have any previous government experience, community involvement, or involvement at the school district?

Anderson: I have not been on or sat on any board seats before. But as far as volunteer work, I have helped out with fundraising in coaching and chaperoning for sports events. I have a son in school, so I help out as much as possible, and I try to attend as many school events as possible.

Sutherland: Why are you running for the Bristol Bay Borough school board? What prompted you to enter the race?

Anderson: I am a parent, former student, and a long-time resident, and so I am dedicated to the community. I think that it is the perfect opportunity for me to be more involved with the school while learning as much as possible and being a part of something that is really important for our students.

Sutherland: What things in the district are you passionate about that you would like to focus on if elected?

Anderson: I am passionate about culture and community, and I think I know that they are doing what they can with what they've got in the school as far as culture, but I'd like to see a little bit more of it.

Sutherland: Are there things in particular that you would like to see the district integrate with culture and community?

Anderson: I would like to see more cultural events, or maybe classes that maybe somebody could go into the school and kind of teach some of the culture that might have been lost.

Sutherland: What issues in the district do you see that you would like to address if elected?

Anderson: The only issues that I have seen are the difficulty in recruiting and retaining qualified teachers, which is primarily due to the lack of affordable housing. But I think the board is doing a good job in trying to tackle that. I think that they are building teacher housing. So if that doesn't help with the issue, then we'll have to identify the underlying issue.

Sutherland: This last year, school districts across the state were faced with balancing a budget in the face of underfunding on the state level and uncertain funding on the federal level, and those conversations have, in many instances, leaked into this school year. Do you have a sense of how you would address balancing the budget if elected to the school board?

Anderson: I am not too educated on that issue. I haven't gotten a chance to really dive into any of the financial issues or any of the solutions that are possible. So that'd be something that I would have to learn about and just get more knowledge on that issue.

Sutherland: Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you going into the election?

Anderson: I am excited to learn and be a part of the growth and problem-solving for the school board, diving deeper into any of the issues or challenges that the school district may have. I will do my best and advocate for the students and parents. So I just encourage everyone to go vote on Tuesday, October 7.