Lake and Peninsula Assembly candidate profile: Alvin Pedersen

Alvin Pedersen is the incumbent running for Lake and Peninsula Borough Assembly seat D against Donald Bumpus. View his candidate profile on this page.

Name: Alvin Pedersen

Age on October 3, 2023: 65

Occupation: Retired

Previous Government/ Community Involvement: Same

Education: High school graduate

Immediate Family: None

Why are you running for assembly this election cycle?

Maintain[ing] current borough budget and education funding is a top priority for all our communities with open schools. [To be] fiscally responsible by maintaining Fish, Bed and Guide tax.

What issues do you want to address and how do you plan to address them?

Continue working with staff, assembly, and the school district in the best interest of the residents of the borough. Salmon markets and fish prices continue to be a challenge from year to year.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?

No.

KDLG reached out to each candidate with the opportunity to complete a candidate profile through a questionnaire. The questionnaire’s questions and candidate responses are included here, with minor edits for grammar only.

