Tennessee to address why Black males lag behind their peers in graduating from public universities

Published May 23, 2022 at 8:52 AM AKDT

The graduation rates for Black male college students are significantly lower than their peers. In Tennessee’s public institutions, only a third of Black male students graduate within six years. The state has launched a statewide task force to address this disparity.

Damon Mitchell of WPLN reports.

