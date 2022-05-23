Recent market dips into bear territory have investors worried. Should they be?

Should investors be concerned about market fluctuations?

On Friday, the U.S. index dropped into that foreboding territory, the so-called bear market. But by the end of the day it veered back up to safer territory.

Still, recent drops have some people using words like recession, and many wondering whether their investments and retirement savings are safe.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong discusses it with Jill Schlesinger, CBS business analyst and the host of “Jill on Money.”

