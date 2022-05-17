The 'heartbreaking' political rift within evangelicalism

In his article “How Politics Poisoned the Evangelical Church“, Tim Alberta writes that he’s spent his life “watching evangelicalism morph from a spiritual disposition into a political identity. It’s heartbreaking.”

Alberta, staff writer at The Atlantic, talks with host Anthony Brooks about how right-wing politics is creating divisions inside the evangelical church and what that means for culture and politics outside the church.

