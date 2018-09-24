New Stuyahok and Dillingham runners head to state

Runners from New Stuyahok and Dillingham will attend the state cross-country competition after racing in the Southwest School District regionals on Saturday. Athletes from Manokotak also competed in Saturday’s meet.

Tanesha Gust of New Stuyahok took first in the varsity girls' 5000 meter race with a time of 25 minutes and 2 seconds. Dillingham’s Demetry Hoseth took first in the varsity boys' race at 19 minutes and 41 seconds. Hoseth says that this race was the result of a good season.

“I improved my time by like 30 seconds. And for running that’s a lot. Regions champ!”

A couple races were decided by seconds. Dillingham’s Jean Krause came in close behind Gust with a time of 25 minutes and 14 seconds.

“It was crazy. I’ve never played tag the entire race before. It was new. It was different,” Krause said.

And in the varsity boys' race, Dillingham’s Zachary Kolbe and Damian Gust of New Stuyahok were neck-and-neck racing to the finish line. Kolbe pulled ahead and took second place with a time of 20 minutes and 48 seconds. Gust came in third at 20 minutes and 49 seconds.

“I was amazed. It felt good – it was tough," said Gust, recalling the last minutes of the race. "The guy in front of me picked it up at the Senior Center. I tried picking it up and came in third."

Erick Hanson is the coach for New Stuyahok. He shared the advice he gives his athletes.

“Coming to the meets, everyone’s nervous. But I tell them, you’re here, you’re running. Just run like practice," he said, continuing that this was especially important going into states. "It’s not our first experience, but it’s a tough course. But I’m proud of my kids that make it, and happy for everyone that’s in running and out there."

In the middle school girls race, Dillingham’s Kristin Beltran took first with a time of 23 minutes and 58 seconds. For the boys, Ethan Jenkins, also of Dillingham, won with a time of 20 minutes and 52 seconds.

The top five athletes from the boys and girls high school races will go to the state tournament in Anchorage on September 29.

Women's Varsity - 5000 meters

1. Taniesha Gust - 25:02 - New Stuyahok - Sophomore

2. Jean Krause - 25:14 - Dillingham - Junior

3. Thresa Savo - 26:17 - Dillingham - Freshman

4. Barbara Acovak - 26:35 - New Stuyahok - Sophomore

5. Kendra Kapotak - 27:32 - Dillingham - Senior

6. Audrey Panamarioff - 28:46 - New Stuyahok - Sophomore

7. Keesha Paul - 29:20 - Manokotak - Senior

8. Anuska Walcott - 30:28 - New Stuyahok - Junior

Men's Varsity - 5000 meters

1. Demetry Hoseth - 19:41 - Dillingham - Freshman

2. Zachary Kolbe - 20:48 - Dillingham - Freshman

3. Damian Gust - 20:49 - New Stuyahok - Senior

4. Dillon Chaney - 21:20 - Dillingham - Senior

5. Philip Christopher - 21:35 - New Stuyahok - Freshman

6. Chris Williams - 21:55 - Dillingham - Senior

7. Wyatt Williams - 22:45 - Dillingham - Freshman

8. Mickia Walcott - 22:48 - New Stuyahok - Freshman

9. Travis Neketa - 24:24 - New Stuyahok - Junior

10. Nicholai Gust - 25:11 - New Stuyahok - Sophomore

11. Verne Golia - 32:48 - Dillingham - Senior

12. Oakley Brito - 37:20 - Dillingham - Sophomore

Girl's Middle School 5000 meters

1. Kristin Beltran - 23:58 - Dillingham

2. Gisa Reich - 26:13 - Dillingham

3. Laney Woods - 26:42 - Dillingham

4. Kiley Clouse - 29:08 - Dillingham

5. Alex Buholm - 31:34 - Dillingham

6. Vicky Paul - 31:59 - Manokotak

7. Julia Etukmulna - 36:17 - Manokotak

Boy's Middle School 5000 meters

1. Ethan Jenkins - 20:52 - Dillingham 2. Ty Kolbe - 23:34 - Dillingham 3. Graelin Chaney - 24:46 - Dillingham 4. Evan Niketa - 28:47 - Dillingham

