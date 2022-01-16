Southwest Region School District

-
The start of school is around the corner. Here’s a rundown of what families around the region can expect, and resources where they can learn more. Schools…
-
Runners from New Stuyahok and Dillingham will attend the state cross-country competition after racing in the Southwest School District regionals on…
-
Dillingham's Sadie Tuckwood and Justin Dye won the wrist carry on the first day of the statewide Native Youth Olympics competition.Among the 50 teams…
-
Bill Schwan is heading to Wrangell after four years at DHS, and Cody McCanna is leaving after 15 years in Koliganek to head a charter school in Kenai.A…
-
A Manokotak teacher has been chosen as Alaska’s Special Education “Teacher of the Year” by the Council for Exceptional Children. Le’Esia O’Sullivan…
-
The ASAA and AASB are urging districts to add 'gender identity' to non-discrimination policies -- and to figure out what that means for students in locker…
-
Less than half of Alaskan students "meet standards" for English language arts and math, according to results of the new AMP test.After weeks of delay, the…
-
The Lake and Peninsula and Bristol Bay Borough School Districts team up to provide career & vocational courses, sports events, teacher inservices, and…
-
In the future, the district may look at picking up students who live between the south shore and the Dillingham City Limit sign, says Superintendent…
-
Teachers and 58 students are adjusting to modern, bigger school with new tech and sports facilitiesLast week, 58 students in Koliganek attended their…