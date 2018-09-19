DOT sells Dillingham Hotel assets

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Alaska Department of Transportation is selling furniture, hardware and appliances out of the Dillingham Hotel, which is slated to be demolished in the spring. That will make way for renovation of Dillingham downtown roads. 

In order to make way for renovations of Second Street, the Dillingham Hotel (dark red building on right) will be demolished in spring of 2019. Photo taken April 2018.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is holding a sale at the Dillingham Hotel today and tomorrow. They are selling everything, including things that are nailed down and the kitchen sink.

It’s a part of the DOT project to repair downtown roads. The state bought the hotel and will demolish it this spring. That will make way for planned road rehabilitation, including new sidewalks and pathways and a new storm drain system.

Before the hotel is demolished, the state wants to sell the assets. DOT representatives are hosting the sale at the property Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are selling beds, frames, headboards, bedding, TVs, lamps, tables, plumbing items, lighting, telephones, trashcans, doors, sinks,” said Mychael Alfaro, a right of way agent with DOT property management. “You name it. If you can pry it up, if you can unscrew it, you can take it with you.”

The sale is cash only, and buyers need to bring their own tools if they will be unscrewing or unhinging items.

All money from the sale will go into the road repair project. Any items not sold will be given to Dillingham non-profits.

The Dillingham downtown loop, which includes sections of D Street, Main Street and Second Avenue is slated for repair in the summer of 2019. It is a Department of Transportation project that has been in the works since at least 2005 and has been delayed several times.

