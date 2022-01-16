© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Department of Transportation

  • IMG_1788.JPG
    News
    DOT sells Dillingham Hotel assets
    On Wednesday and Thursday, the Alaska Department of Transportation is selling furniture, hardware and appliances out of the Dillingham Hotel, which is…