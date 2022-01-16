-
The largest retailer on earth announced Friday that they will continue to stock salmon products from most of the large seafood processors that operate in…
-
The ongoing battle to get widespread acceptance for a new sustainability label sponsored by the State of Alaska was front and center this week in Alaska.…
-
U.S. Senator Mark Begich is joining a growing list of fishermen and lawmakers calling on Wal-Mart to change its policy in regards to stocking sustainably…
-
Top executives with Wal-Mart will be in Alaska on Wednesday to discuss how to get Alaska salmon on store shelves. The issue that has prompted the visit by…
-
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski is continuing to lobby the largest retailer on earth to carry products made with salmon from Alaska. On Wednesday Senator Lisa…
-
On Wednesday several commercial fishermen from across Alaska are expected to protest a recent decision by Walmart that could result in salmon products…
-
The June 28th edition of the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report includes a story about Walmart's decision to only stock frozen salmon that have the MSC…
-
The largest grocery supplier in the U.S. is Walmart. As a matter of fact the company is the largest retailer on earth. Many stakeholders were shocked to…