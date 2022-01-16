-
Residents have reported difficulties summoning Alaska State Troopers in emergencies, and local officials no longer want to be caught in the middle. Now,…
-
The Alaska Legislature has approved legislation that would allow Village Public Safety Officers in Alaska to carry guns. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the details.
-
The Alaska House of Representatives has signed off on legislation that could allow Village Public Safety Officers to carry guns. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the…
-
A bill that would allow Village Public Safety Officers in Alaska to carry guns has cleared the first of 2 committee’s in the state House. KDLG’s Mike…
-
An effort is underway to allow Village Public Safety Officers in Alaska to carry guns. VPSO’s are currently precluded from being armed but the shooting…
-
A man at a construction camp in Manokotak has been charged with importing alcohol into the local option community. An investigator with the Western Alaska…
-
A Togiak man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a woman. The Togiak VPSO responded to a report from a 23 year woman who said that 21…
-
A Togiak man was arrested after a 4-wheeler chase last Thursday night. Around 11:30, the Togiak VPSO spotted a man recklessly driving a 4 wheeler and…
-
A New Stuyahok man was arrested Saturday for allegedly hitting the VPSO. According to state troopers, the VPSO responded after reports of a fight…
-
A Togiak man is in custody after allegedly threatening to kill two family members. Around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, the Togiak VPSO responded to a house on…