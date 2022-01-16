-
Located on the Alaska Peninsula north of Perryville, the volcano emitted a huge ash cloud last week that narrowly missed the village. Last Tuesday night…
-
Mount Veniaminof, located on the Alaska Peninsula north of Perryville, has been emitting lava and sporadic plumes of ash since early September. This most…
-
Recent reports indicate that Veniaminof Volcano is relatively calm. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has the details.Located 480 miles Southwest of Anchorage on the…
-
The seismic activity at the Veniaminof Volcano on the Alaska Peninsula has decreased over the past week resulting in lowering the volcano alert level. The…
-
The Veniaminof Volcano on the Alaska Peninsula began erupting again over the weekend resulting in an increase in the volcano alert level. KDLG’s Mike…
-
Once of the most active volcano’s in Alaska has begun to settle down after several months of eruptive activity. On Friday the Alaska Volcano Observatory…
-
The ongoing eruption of the Veniaminof Volcano on the Alaska Peninsula has increased in intensity in recent days and a weak ash plume is being produced.…
-
The eruption of the Veniaminof Volcano on the Alaska Peninsula increased in severity Friday morning. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the details.
-
The most active volcano in Alaska right now is the Veniaminof Volcano on the Alaska Peninsula. KDLG’s Mike Mason has this update.
-
The lava flow from the Veniaminof volcano now extends nearly a third of a mile down the volcanic cone, while ash puffs are reaching up to 15 thousand…