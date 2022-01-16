-
Each year, a competitive national program selects two high school students from each state to meet with national leaders, like the president and Supreme…
At the Republican US Senate debate on Sunday, former Attorney General Dan Sullivan, Lt. Governor Mead Treadwell and tea party favorite Joe Miller spoke on…
The government’s management of disasters and coordination with native tribes was the subject of a hearing in the US Senate Wednesday. KDLG’s Chase…
A hunting and fishing bill has unexpectedly advanced straight to the US Senate Floor, before any Senators could offer amendments. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh…
The three Republican candidates in Alaska’s senate race recently debated each other on economics, foreign policy, and other issues. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh…
US Senate Candidate Dan Sullivan has introduced a two-way agreement to limit third party ads in his race. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more…
The U.S. Senate is considering legislation to allow foreign students to once again work in the seafood processing industry. The state department removed…