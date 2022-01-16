-
Wildfires and the caribou population are the subject of a new study released by the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the US Geological Survey. KDLG’s…
-
The Exxon-Valdez Oil Spill is the subject of a new oral history project by the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more on how the…
-
The University of Alaska Fairbanks has a new bone removal machine receiving patents.Larry Kozycki invented the Pinbone Wizard in the 1990’s. But when…
-
A state-of the art research vessel is now being operated by the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. The National Science…