A North Pole Republican wants to consolidate the University of Alaska system, lawmakers and Bristol Bay students react to Governor Bill Walker's State of…
The Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program, or ANSEP, was awarded a $6 million grant through the passage of House Bill 278. The program is using…
The University of Alaska Museum of the North received a personal gift which will enable it to begin work on a $5 million upgrade to the Gallery of Alaska.…
The University of Alaska System created its Scholars Award in 1999. The scholarship is funded solely by the university through its land endowment and had…
The University of Alaska system Board of Regents agreed this week to repeal the retention incentive that was previously approved as part of the system’s…
The state of Alaska, the University of Alaska and representatives from Alaskan fisheries, seafood and marine industries created a plan to increase the…
The University of Alaska Board of Regents offered an incentive bonus to President Pat Gamble to stay with the university system through 2016. An online…
The University of Alaska is trying a new program aimed at bringing students from the Lower 48 with family ties in Alaska to head north. This fall will see…
A state-of the art research vessel is now being operated by the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. The National Science…
