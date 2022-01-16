-
Alaska’s unemployment rate remained steady in September at 6.8-percent according to the latest data released on Friday. That’s unchanged from the rate…
-
Alaska’s unemployment rate inched upwards in August despite an established trend where the rate would fall through August or even September. KDLG’s Mike…
-
As of the week of September 21st, Alaskans filing for unemployment insurance benefits must report their work search efforts.Currently there are three…
-
New federal statistics that young Alaskan workers face greater unemployment than the general population. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. Research by the…
-
Southwest Alaska continues to have the highest unemployment rate in the state. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the details.
-
The latest unemployment data shows that the U.S. rate is now below the Alaska unemployment rate for the first time in over 5-years. KDLG’s Mike Mason has…
-
The latest unemployment numbers show that Southwest Alaska continues to lead the state in regional unemployment. The March unemployment rate in the…
-
The latest data shows that Alaska’s unemployment rate continues to be slightly lower than the national rate but that could change in the coming months.…
-
Alaska’s unemployment rate in January was recorded at 6.4-percent. That translates to over 27.2-thousand Alaskans being officially classified as…
-
The difference between the state and national unemployment rates is shrinking but Alaska’s rate is still lower. KDLG’s Mike Mason explains.