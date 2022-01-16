-
2019 was the hottest year on record for Bristol Bay. In rivers such as the Igushik, that heat resulted in tens of thousands of dead fish. The sun beat…
-
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Friday afternoon for a man reported overboard from the 190-foot fishing vessel Cape Greig in Ugashik Bay.Grant…
-
An Alaska man is deceased, and a Washington teenager is missing after their boat overturned in Bristol Bay during rough weather on Sunday. KDLG’s Luke…
-
The Alaska Board of Fisheries has agreed to consider a complicated proposal intended to fix a navigational obstruction in the Ugashik River that occurred…