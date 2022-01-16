-
The 30 year average amount of precipitation is usually around 0.7 inches according to data collected by the weather station, making last March over three…
Scholars at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire have joined forces with those at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to lead in a new Fulbright Arctic…
The University of Alaska Foundation announced the winner of this year’s Edith R. Bullock Prize is Dr. Dana Thomas. The Edith R. Bullock Prize was…
Researchers studying wood frogs have discovered the little vertebrates are able to survive incredibly cold temperatures. Alaska’s interior is home to wood…
A new study released by the University of Alaska Fairbanks shows arctic thermokarst lakes maintain climate change by storing greenhouse gases. The study…
The Journal of Animal Ecology released a publication this week stating the gender and size of a breeding wolf can have a huge effect on a determining…
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration is teaming up with other environmental organizations to use new tools to study melting glaciers in…
Researchers are leading citizen-scientists projects that will document the seasonal life events of plants in Alaska. The researchers are looking for…
A graduate student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks School of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences is the newest addition to the National Sea Grant Knauss…
The University of Alaska Board of Regents has created a new school within the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The School of Natural Resources and…