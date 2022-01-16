-
Fred Shangin, 42, of Chignik Lake died from cold exposure Saturday after the boat he was in capsized. Nicholas Garner, 39, also of Chignik Lake, is still…
A concerned spouse in Hawaii triggered a look for her husband’s vessel on Tuesday.The 32 foot gillnetter Plankton was traveling between Naknek and False…
The Bristol Bay Fisheries Report is back. Friday's report includes details about Thursday night's public townhall meeting in Dillingham with Senator Lisa…
Commercial fishing vessels in Bristol Bay have different requirements to meet depending on whether or not they are used inside or outside of a particular…
The U.S. Coast Guard had to medevac a commercial fishermen Tuesday from a fishing vessel in the Bering Sea. The request for a medevac came from the crew…
4 fishermen were rescued by the Coast Guard Wednesday after abandoning ship about 190-miles southwest of Kodiak. The fishermen were found in a life-raft…