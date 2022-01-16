-
A group of Bristol Bay students recently finished up a course on fly fishing and working as river guides. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. Trout Unlimited…
A recent dam failure at a Canadian mine has Alaskan organizations worried the same fate could one day affect the Bristol Bay watershed. KDLG’s Luke…
A couple of U.S. Senators have introduced legislation that would limit the ability of the EPA to preemptively veto the issuance of permits under Section…
3 organizations that have come out in opposition to the proposed Pebble Mine have formed a new group to lobby for permanent protections for the natural…
An effort is underway to change a planning document for the Bristol Bay region in such a way as to stop the development of large mines. 6 tribal entities…