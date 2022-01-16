-
The Togiak herring fishery has wrapped up for the season and it came with a few surprises. One fisher talked about what stood out — and why participating…
Around 10 seiners, along with a few gillnetters, are expected to tap the 47,300-ton quota. That participation is a jump from last year, but it’s still…
Participation from the gillnet fleet has been low in recent years. This spring, Fish and Game will open the area from Kulukak Bay to Right Hand Point to…
ADF&G staff spotted herring in the eastern half of the Togiak district during a survey conducted April 16. The sac roe fishery opened that same…
Alaska Department of Fish & Game biologists are predicting an early herring harvest for the Togiak sac roe herring fishery.This year, Togiak could see one…
A week into a challenging Togiak herring fishery, some fishermen are ready for halibut season. https://vimeo.com/164168267">Herring opened April 17 this…
Plenty of herring expected in Togiak this spring, despite continuing "doom and gloom" for the market.The Alaska Department of Fish and Game released its…
It looks like the largest herring fishery in Alaska could get a little bigger next year based on a larger forecast and bigger harvest quota. The Alaska…
Alaska’s largest herring fishery suffered a significant loss in value this year as the grounds price for herring was cut in half. KDLG’s Mike Mason took a…
The 2014 Togiak sac-roe herring fishery is officially closed. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game ordered the closure on Wednesday after all of the…