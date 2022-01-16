-
This newscast includes a story about the latest unemployment data for Alaska, the recent Governor candidates forum at the SWAMC Economic Summitt, and…
2 of the 3 major candidates seeking to be the next Governor of Alaska participated in a candidate’s forum earlier this month in Anchorage. KDLG’s Mike…
On Thursday U.S. Senator Mark Begich addressed the ongoing economic summit of the Southwest Alaska Municipal Conference in Anchorage. He spoke about the…
The effort to pass a piece of legislation to reauthorize 12 economic development organizations in Alaska hit a snag recently in the Alaska Legislature.…
The members of the Southwest Alaska Municipal Conference approved several resolutions during their annual meeting last week in Anchorage. The resolutions…