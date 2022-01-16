subsistence hunting

-
Nushagak Peninsula federal hunt returns indicate a slightly larger hunt than the long-term average. So far, 95 caribou have been recorded…
Gale-force winds, cows as big as bulls, late season no-see-ums, and (for the lucky) full freezers... Offices and classroom desks emptied out over the last…
The Alaska Migratory Bird Co-management Council's regional group will take public comment on the proposed regulations Thursday. The YaquillritKeutisti…
The regulation change should clear up confusion about overlapping state and federal subsistence hunts, says Refuge manager. A special action by the…
The proposed subsistence hunt would be the first open season on the species since 1987.Next year Alaska will likely see a subsistence hunt of the Emperor…