The state has designated fishing as "critical infrastructure" — including sport fishing. But travel mandates could make trips to fishing destinations an…
BBAHC continues to prepare for a potential outbreak of coronavirus in the region. The state introduced new guidelines for sport fishing this week that…
Subsistence users near Dillingham can dip net this summer, and they can catch fish any time they like because the Board of Fisheries voted to remove a…
A new salmon derby on the Nushagak River this week raised $100,000 to help Bristol Bay Native Corporation shareholders pursue higher education and to fund…
Record-low Chinook returns mean Juneau, Petersburg and Wrangell all canceled their king salmon derbies this spring. However, Bristol Bay doesn’t have that…
Sport fishing in the Nushagak River has been good so far this month, and managers with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game expect that fishing will…
Alaska Governor Sean Parnell has chosen a replacement for Board of Fisheries member Bill Brown from Juneau who resigned last month. The Governor has…