-
This weekend for the Native Youth Olympics, Dillingham hosted athletes from Southwest Region Schools for the Dillingham preliminaries and SWRSD Regional…
-
The state is waiving administration fees through December 13th for all flu vaccines. This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week and the Alaska…
-
There is a new survey being conducted in Southwest Alaska will analyze the answers of residence in the area. Their answers could help bring money to…
-
A recent study predicts more rain than snow for the rest of the 21st century in Alaska. The study used 10 years of weather forecasts and focused on the…
-
Leaders from across Southwest Alaska will convene in Anchorage early next month for a conference specifically focused on the Kodiak, Aleutians, and…
-
Alaska's unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 51 straight months. As KDLG's Mike Mason explains... that's a record and it's the…