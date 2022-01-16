Southcentral Foundation

-
People 16 years of age and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. By the end of the week, nearly 300 people in communities around Iliamna Lake will…
Health organizations around Bristol Bay started to roll out the vaccine at the end of last year; in most communities, you can now get the vaccine if you…
Bristol Bay’s brisk rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to continue in many communities. But vaccinations may stall at some facilities in other…
Health care providers will begin to contact eligible individuals and schedule appointments for vaccinations today.People around Alaska age 65 or older can…
COVID-19 vaccinations for frontline workers in Bristol Bay are going smoothly so far. Moving forward, providers are considering tricky logistics as they…
"I think that's...going to help our community transition from this time of fearfulness and uncertainty to a time of celebration that we will finally be…