Sockeye Salmon

Bristol Bay Sockeye Restaurant Week in Boulder, Colorado is raising the national visibility of Bristol Bay's salmon fisheries.In Boulder, Colorado, 17…
Like other runs around the state, Chignik sockeye came late and prices were low.The numbers are in for the Chignik salmon fishery, which had a sockeye run…
Fish and Game released numbers counting a near-record-setting run total of 58 million sockeye; harvest was counted at 37.6 million sockeyeThe Department…
A couple of groups that represent large numbers of Bristol Bay commercial fishermen are praising the findings in the new Bristol Bay Watershed Assessment.…
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is forecasting that next year’s sockeye run to Bristol Bay will be 4-million fish larger than this year’s actual…
The value placed on Bristol Bay driftnet fishing permits by the State of Alaska continues to go up. Every month the Alaska Commercial Fisheries Entry…
The seafood landed in Bristol Bay last year was valued at over $150-million dollars according to the annual “Fisheries of the United States” report. Last…
The value of Bristol Bay driftnet permits is increasing according to information from the State of Alaska. The Alaska Commercial Fisheries Entry…
Last year the Alaska Department of Fish and Game made public proposed new sockeye escapement goals for many of the rivers in Bristol Bay. Those goals…
For the last few week’s millions of sockeye smolt have been leaving the major lakes in the Bristol Bay region headed for the salt water. They will be back…