Senator Begich

-
U.S. Senator Mark Begich is in the midst of a campaign for reelection. The race is being closely watched as it could determine the balance of power in the…
-
A new review by the State of Alaska indicates that the cost of individual health insurances plans purchased through the “Affordable Care Act” will soon go…
-
Another prominent commercial fishing organization has thrown their support behind incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Begich in his quest for another term. KDLG’s…
-
Alaska’s Junior U.S. Senator is calling on the Veterans Administration to address the wait times for veterans seeking medical care by filling current…