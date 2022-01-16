-
Every processor so far has posted $1.35 as a base price, and there is more information on bonuses. Update:Fishermen for Peter Pan have reported that the…
-
More processors have followed Icicle in posting base prices, and some bonuses are out as well. Icicle is paying $1.35 for sockeye and $0.40 for chum. For…
-
The question on every Bristol Bay fisherman’s mind at this point in the season is base price: How much cash am I going to get for my salmon?A few Bristol…
-
The name isn’t the only thing changing for the group formerly called the Alaska Independent Fishermen’s Marketing Association. Now dubbed the Bristol Bay…
-
A rapidly circulating petition online has some fishermen calling for the state's help with sockeye salmon prices.Listen to our conversation from Bristol…