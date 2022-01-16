-
An organization that represents thousands of small businesses in Alaska has come out in opposition to Ballot Measure 1, which would repeal the new oil tax…
Some new data indicates that the state of Alaska’s savings accounts could be drained in less than a decade unless a new revenue source is found. KDLG’s…
A member of the Alaska Senate, known for his knowledge of oil and gas issues, has put forward a bill that would change the oil tax regime in Alaska in an…
The Bristol Bay Native Corporation has come out in opposition to the effort to repeal the new oil tax regime in Alaska. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the story.
3 prominent Democrats in the Alaska Legislature have put forward some proposed changes to the oil tax structure in Alaska. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the…
A couple of members of the Minority Caucus in the State Senate used a press conference Wednesday to blast the new oil tax regime in Alaska. KDLG’s Mike…