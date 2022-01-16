Nushagak Peninsula caribou

-
"Not only is fish important, but also big game such as caribou and moose. It’s our main diet throughout the year, so it’s very important” - Melvin Andrew,…
The restrictions are a stark reversal from last season, when managers liberalized hunting on the peninsula. This season, there is no state hunt, and only…
Lichens are a critical food source for the caribou herd that lives on the Nushagak Peninsula. But as the caribou thrive, they are depleting the…
Nushagak Peninsula federal hunt returns indicate a slightly larger hunt than the long-term average. So far, 95 caribou have been recorded…
A public meeting on the temporary special action request will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Togiak Refuge. The Federal Subsistence Board is considering…
If passed, the proposal to increase harvest limit from 2 to 3 would apply to the current season; the Federal Subsistence Board is holding a public hearing…
Biologists say more caribou can be harvested from the Nushagak Peninsula herd.This fall, hunters harvested about 42 caribou in the Togiak National…
A growing herd of about 1400 caribou on the Nushagak Peninsula has prompted proposals to increase bag limit and season length and to allow same-day…