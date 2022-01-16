-
"Not only is fish important, but also big game such as caribou and moose. It’s our main diet throughout the year, so it’s very important” - Melvin Andrew,…
-
Lichens are a critical food source for the caribou herd that lives on the Nushagak Peninsula. But as the caribou thrive, they are depleting the…
-
Federal and state hunts for the Nushagak Peninsula caribou herd opened Monday.The Nushagak Peninsula herd caribou hunt opened August 1 for both state and…
-
A growing herd of about 1400 caribou on the Nushagak Peninsula has prompted proposals to increase bag limit and season length and to allow same-day…
-
With just one caribou reported so far, the winter's harvest will likely fall short of the season's 250-animal quota.With a month left in the season, the…