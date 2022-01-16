Nunamta Aulukestai

-
A recent dam failure at a Canadian mine has Alaskan organizations worried the same fate could one day affect the Bristol Bay watershed. KDLG’s Luke…
-
Several groups dedicated to stopping development of the proposed Pebble Mine are criticizing Alaska’s senior U.S. Senator for supporting legislation that…
-
Several members of the coalition that has come together to oppose development of the proposed Pebble Mine will be in Washington D.C. next week to take…
-
Earlier this month the Alaska Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that pits several well-known Alaskans against the State of Alaska. At the heart…