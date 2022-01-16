-
It was an exceptionally hot summer. Heat records for water and land temperatures were broken. There were recorded sightings of dead animals washing up…
The elusive seals that reside in Bristol Bay’s Iliamna Lake have long been a mystery. While wildlife managers treat them the same as marine harbor seals,…
NOAA scientists say a second warm year is causing poor pollock recruitment -- and could indicate a big shift in climate patterns in the Bering Sea.On…
The economic significance of the federal fisheries off the coast of the United Sates and the health of those fisheries are outlined in detail in a couple…
NOAA Fisheries is removing the eastern population of Steller sea lions from the list of endangered or threatened species. In a written statement NOAA…