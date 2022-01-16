-
Fifth graders Kahlen Savo, Jake Neketa and sixth grader Hailey Williams travelled to Anchorage to comepete in the Junior Native Youth Olympics. Dillingham…
Dillingham's Sadie Tuckwood and Justin Dye won the wrist carry on the first day of the statewide Native Youth Olympics competition.Among the 50 teams…
Dillingham athletes reached the podium in six different events and were honored for best team sportsmanship overall.The 45th Annual Native Youth Olympics…
This weekend for the Native Youth Olympics, Dillingham hosted athletes from Southwest Region Schools for the Dillingham preliminaries and SWRSD Regional…