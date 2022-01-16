-
Lake Clark National Park is opening the Woodward Cabin near Priest Rock for public use.On July 1st, Lake Clark National Park will open its first public…
Superintendent positions are open in King Salmon and Kotzebue, and the National Park Service's Alaska Native liaison is encouraging locals to apply. The…
A U.S. Senate Committee passed language to prevent the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service from implementing a draft rule that would prohibit certain predator…
The National Park Service-Alaska is proposing several practices that would regulate hunting historically illegal predators in national preserves. The…
The National Park Service has just released this year’s group of historic preservation grants. The funds are used by a variety of Native Americans for…
The National Park Service released a new report showing that 2.5 million visitors came to national parks in Alaska in 2013. Those millions of visitors…