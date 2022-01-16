© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NAEP

  • Education
    Alaska's New Standardized Tests
    Alaska will pay $25 million in the next five years for a new standardized test. The new test is being created by the Achievement and Assessment Institute…