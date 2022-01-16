-
Smoking-related diseases cost Medicaid programs $833 million in taxpayer dollars per state in 2013. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death…
Alaska’s government ran into trouble with the system they use to process Medicaid claims. Having been unable to work out the kinks with the manufacturer,…
A White House study says Governor Parnell’s rejection of Medicaid expansion may have adverse consequences for the population. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has…
The Legislative Research Services released a report stating 19.5% of Alaskans did not have health insurance between 2008 and 2012. This report was…
Legislation was filed in Juneau Thursday to expand the Medicaid program in Alaska despite a decision last year by Alaska Governor Sean Parnell to not…
A new report seems to indicate the decision by Alaska Governor Sean Parnell not to expand the Medicaid program in Alaska could have some negative impacts.…
U.S. Senator Mark Begich is asking Alaskans to add their name to an open letter to Alaska Governor Sean Parnell urging him to accept federal funding to…
Earlier this month Alaska Governor Sean Parnell decided against allowing a federally funded expansion of Medicaid in Alaska. Such an expansion could have…
The State of Alaska is filing charges against 29 caregivers in Anchorage for Medicaid fraud. The state says they committed over 350 thousand dollars of…