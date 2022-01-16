-
Alaska Lieutenant Governor Mead Treadwell is facing accusations of hypocrisy on spying based on the actions of his companies. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has…
In the last statewide primary debate, Alaska Republican senate candidates discussed their stance on the international Law of the Sea treaty. KDLG’s Chase…
Wednesday’s Debate for the State featured two of the Republican candidates for Senate confronting each other on different parts of their platform. Two…
The three Republican candidates in Alaska’s senate race recently debated each other on economics, foreign policy, and other issues. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh…
3 high profile candidates, vying to be the next U.S. Senator from Alaska, made speeches last week during an economic summit focused on Southwest Alaska.…
U.S. Senator Mark Begich has a lead in his race for reelection according to some new polling data released late last week. The polling data is from…