Manokotak annexation

-
Despite a delay to allow more time for the public to weigh in on a staff report and the comments its generated, competing petitions to annex parts of the…
-
Dillingham and Manokotak’s competing annexation petitions have been delayed again to allow the public more time to comment on a preliminary report.On…
-
Earlier this month, the state’s Local Boundary Commission agreed to consider Manokotak’s petition to annex the Igushik section of the Nushagak fishing…
-
Dillingham's annexation petition is on hold to let Manokotak's catch up.DILLINGHAM: The competing annexation petitions from Dillingham and Manokotak will…
-
At Sept. 16 meeting, the LBC will also consider a potential third petition to form a Borough in the Dillingham Census Area. In the City of Manokotak’s…