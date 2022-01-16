-
Minista died in early December in Anchorage at 66 years old. His friends and family say he was a kind and positive force in the community. Mike Minista…
"Not only is fish important, but also big game such as caribou and moose. It’s our main diet throughout the year, so it’s very important” - Melvin Andrew,…
Sean Whitley, 37, died early Sunday morning after being hit in the head, troopers say. High winds and blowing snow on Saturday prevented a medevac flight…
No injuries have been reported and no other buildings were damaged in the blaze. However, internet service has been down in portions of the village since…
Dillingham had a strong showing at Saturday's regionals; the team will be sending 12 boys and three girls to the Wrestling State Championships. New…
Manokotak implemented a fish tax this season as part of their annexation of Igushik.The City of Manokotak established a fish tax for the first time this…
Despite a delay to allow more time for the public to weigh in on a staff report and the comments its generated, competing petitions to annex parts of the…
A Manokotak man was at the heart of a change that provided more language assistance at polling places in 29 communities this week.When Alaskans went to…
A program coordinated by the UAF Bristol Bay Campus got fifth and sixth graders from Manokotak thinking about their future plans while touring Dillingham…
Two eighth graders from Manokotak took first and second place overall for their projects: "Space: the Quiet Frontier" and "Size Matters"Thirty-some young…