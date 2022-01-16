-
Despite a delay to allow more time for the public to weigh in on a staff report and the comments its generated, competing petitions to annex parts of the…
Dillingham and Manokotak’s competing annexation petitions have been delayed again to allow the public more time to comment on a preliminary report.On…
After dismissing the Borough proposal, the Commission chose not to address a recent request by the City of Manokotak to consider two competing annexation…
At Sept. 16 meeting, the LBC will also consider a potential third petition to form a Borough in the Dillingham Census Area. In the City of Manokotak’s…
Alaska’s Local Boundary Commission recently held a meeting in Anchorage to discuss the petition to annex the Nushagak Fishing District. KDLG's Chase…
Alaska’s Local Boundary Commission is holding a meeting this week on Dillingham’s potential annexation of the Nushagak fishing district. For more details,…